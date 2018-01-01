Top News
3 Terrorists Who Killed Policeman Shot Dead In Kulgam, Encounter Underway

Three terrorists have been shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam in an operation that was launched a day after a police constable in the same district was kidnapped and killed. The police suspect that one of the three terrorists killed in the encounter is from Pakistan.

The Kulgam encounter took place two kilometres from the place where police constable Salem Ahmed Shah was kidnapped and killed. Mr Shah had been undergoing police training in Kathua. He was home in Kulgam on leave.

Forces from the Central Reserve Police Force along with the army and the state police are engaging the terrorists who are holed up at a locality in Kulgam’s Khudwani, 70 km from Srinagar.

The security forces launched a search operation on intelligence inputs that the terrorists involved in the killing of the Kulgam police constable were hiding in the area. The search operation quickly turned into an encounter when the terrorists fired at the security forces, a police officer said.

“As the cordon was tightened, hiding terrorists opened fire, triggering an encounter,” a police officer said about the Kulgam encounter.

Mobile internet has been snapped in Kulgam and Anantnag.

 The killing of the Kulgam police constable comes a month after a soldier was kidnapped and killed by terrorists in south Kashmir. Rifleman Aurangzeb of 44, Rashtriya Rifles, was kidnapped when he was on his way home to celebrate Eid.
South Kashmir has become a hub of terror activities over the last few years where policemen have been targeted frequently and robbed of their weapons.

