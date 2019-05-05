5 things we wish men knew about oral sex

It is a common misconception that women do not enjoy performing oral sex. Truth is, with the right partner, it can be a pleasant experience. And we’re sure that if men knew certain things, they could easily be categorised as the ‘right partner’. Scroll on and let us know if you agree.

Size doesn’t matter: The last thing that women think about when they’re up, close and personal with a penis is the size. Unless, of course, we get worried about it being too big, our mind is going to be preoccupied with thoughts that definitely do not involve the size of the penis.

Lack of hygiene is evident: If he hasn’t taken a shower, you are going to know it. If he expects you to enjoy going down on him, he needs to wash up thoroughly. It’s definitely not an odour that will go unnoticed.

Talking is hot: It can get so annoying to perform oral sex on someone who refuses to utter a single word during the process. We’re not saying that we need a cheer every time we do something right, but moans and sounds are reassuring and, frankly, required for us to know whether our partner is having a good time.

Swallowing is not a mandate: Expecting the woman to swallow and being insistent about it is possibly the worst idea a man can have. Her personal preferences play a huge role in her decision, and yes, it is her decision; the man doesn’t need to have a say in it.

Gag reflexes are real: The world of porn has left most of us with a warped sense of what sex actually is. In the case of oral sex, it is unfair to expect every woman to take you in all the way like the women on the other side of the screen. It is physically impossible for some of us, and as much as he would wish for it otherwise, gag reflexes do not magically disappear in the bedroom.