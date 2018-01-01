Asia Cup: Full Schedule, Date And Time Of All Matches

The Asia Cup 2018 full schedule give the date and time of all the matches to be held in the tournament. The 2018 Asia Cup will begin on September 15 and continue till September 28, with six teams participating in the biennial event. The tournament will be co-hosted United Arab Emirates (UAE) cities Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The six teams are divided into groups A and B. Group A consists of India, Pakistan and Hong Kong while Group B includes Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The top two nations from each group will enter the Super Four stage of the tournament. The top two teams in the Super Four section will advance to the final. Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in the opening match at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday while defending champions India take on Hong Kong in their Group A clash at the Dubai International Stadium on September 18.