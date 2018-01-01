Bihar Shelter Rapes Boss Caught Chilling In Jail

Brajesh Thakur, the politically-connected man arrested for the rape and torture of more than 30 girls at a shelter home in Bihar, hasn’t spent much time in prison and probably wasn’t aware of the surprise checks conducted around Independence Day. Or didn’t care. So when a team of district administrators and police officers visited the jail hospital on Saturday, he wasn’t on his bed but in the visitors’ area of the jail.

They were surprised. So was he.

A quick search led to the seizure of two pages from him. It was a list of names and mobile numbers of 40 people that an administration official says, indicates he still had been pulling some strings.

The officials did not find a mobile phone on him. He wouldn’t have any. This is why, he had to note down the phone numbers of people he could phone to call in a favour on the two sheets.