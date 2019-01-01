Congress tried to suppress gang-rape news: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of trying to suppress a Dalit woman’s gangrape keeping the Lok Sabha elections in mind. The crime in Alwar provoked protests across the state after the woman’s husband said she was raped on April 26 and the police informed on April 30, but the FIR was filed on May 7.

“The Congress which is in power in Rajasthan has tried to suppress the news of the gangrape of a Dalit woman due to the polls in that state,” Modi said at an election meeting in Ghazipur in eastern UP. He had alleged the police did not act quickly because of the elections. Rajasthan voted in the Lok Sabha polls in two phases on April 29 and May 6.

The prime minister said that the Congress cannot give ‘nyay’ (justice) to the daughters of the country, indirectly invoking the name of the income support scheme that the opposition party has promised to launch if voted to power. Modi brought up Congress leader Sam Pitroda’s “hua to hua” (it happened, so what?) remark on anti-Sikh riots in 1984, saying it reflected that party’s “arrogance”.