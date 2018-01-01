“I’m Like Shiva Who Drank Poison”: Tearful HD Kumaraswamy On Coalition

Despite many BJP taunts about an “unholy alliance”, both Congress and Mr Kumaraswamy had kept up a united front. But on Saturday, at a party meeting which was also meant to felicitate him, Mr Kumaraswamy became emotional.

“You are standing with flowers on roads, near my house, to wish me… you all are happy as I became the Chief Minister, but I’m not… I’m not happy. I know the pain of the coalition government. I became vishakant (Lord Shiva who drank poison) and swallowing the pain of this coalition government,” he told party workers.

After his oath ceremony in May, Mr Kumaraswamy said that he was not taking the post “happily”, as he did not receive the complete trust of the people. “I have not become Chief Minister today happily. I have pain. I had placed several issues in front of people during election feeling that they will trust me, but people of the state have not shown trust in me,” he said.

Yesterday, he referred to it again, saying he did not wish to be Chief Minister “to enjoy power but to solve the problems of my people and fulfill the unfinished agenda of my father”. But the people, he said, did not give him majority.