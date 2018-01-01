Infinity Foundation, Lucknow, India – Top Rated Charity – Donate Online

Infinity Foundation, Lucknow, India is to empower underprivileged children, youth and women through relevant education, innovative healthcare and market-focused livelihood programs.

Infinity Foundation, Lucknow, India is to deploy best possible methodology and technology for achieving ideal ways to practice and promote good governance. To link business competitiveness of the corporate with social development initiatives; also to sensitize privileged children, youth and citizens in general to promote Civic Driven Change.

Infinity Foundation,Lucknow,India believes that education is both the means as well as the end to a better life: the means because it empowers an individual to earn his/her livelihood and the end because it increases one’s awareness on a range of issues – from healthcare to appropriate social behavior to understanding one’s rights – and in the process help him/her evolve as a better citizen. Education is the most effective tool which helps children build a strong foundation; enabling them to free themselves from the vicious cycle of ignorance, poverty and disease.

Infinity Foundation, Lucknow, India realized that Education for Children cannot be achieved without the family, particularly, unless the mother is assured of health care and empowered. Moreover, when an elder sibling is educated and relevantly skilled to be employable and begins earning, the journey of empowerment continues beyond the present generation.

Infinity Foundation,Lucknow,India extended its thematic areas of intervention by supporting family health, livelihood, and women empowerment. Children, their families and the community become the target group for Smile Foundation’s activities as child education cannot be done in isolation and nothing else but education for children can bring long lasting change in the society.

Credibility and accountability have always been the bench mark for Infinity Foundation,Lucknow,India and are achieved through the promotion of principles of good governance in the processes and practices. Infinity Foundation, Lucknow, India has a four-tier audit and evaluation mechanism to ensure impact of investment and complete transparency and accountability in utilization of funds. This four-tier audit mechanism reviews programs and projects, internal operations, compliance of statutory norms and conducts an external evaluation for the impact and outcome of various development programs. The entire management processes and practices of Infinity Foundation, Lucknow India is in compliance with the principles of good governance.

.

Infinity Foundation,Lucknow,India believes that every child deserves the best chance for a bright future and that’s why we are fiercely committed towards ensuring that children not only survive, but thrive. We run programs in the remotest corners of India and urban areas to provide quality education and healthcare, protection from harm and abuse and life-saving aid during emergencies to children.

Every child deserves the best chance for a bright future. And that’s why we are fiercely committed to ensuring children not only survive, but thrive. Bold in our ambition and powerful in our care, we do whatever it takes to save the world’s children.

In India and around the world, Infinity Foundation,Lucknow,India is on the ground – every day and in times of crisis. Our pioneering programs address children’s unique needs, giving them a healthy start, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. When crisis strikes, we are always among the first to respond and the last to leave. We are outspoken champions for children, ensuring their voices are heard and their issues are given top priority. Drawing on a century of leading expertise, we take on the toughest challenges facing the hardest-to-reach children – especially those unfairly excluded from the world’s progress.

We also provide help in Legal Assistance,Help,Family Conselling,Blood Donation,Child Labur,Police abuse,Food,Water,Shelter,Skill Development,Elder Care,Animals Care, Protect Environment, Human Rights etc.

You can donate online or send money directly to account specified in our website http://www.infinityrelief.org/ .

Location , Jankipuram , Lucknow ( U.P.) India.

NGO, NGO in India, Poor children, Donate for education, sponsor a child, education for underprivileged children, education, Infinity Foundation,

Free Legal Assistance,Help,Family Conselling,Blood Donation,Child Labur,Police abuse,Food,Water,Shelter,Skill Development,Elder Care,Animals

Care,Protect Environment,Human Rights,best ngo in india,best nonprofit organizations to donate to,best charities to donate ,

top charities to donate to,Top Rated Charities,Charity Ratings,Charity Rankings,Infinity Foundation Lucknow,Infinity Foundation India

Infinity Foundation Jankipuram.