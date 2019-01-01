MenToo: Karan offers texts as proof of consent

Television actor Karan Oberoi, who was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days on Thursday over rape allegations filed against him by an astrologer, filed for bail on Friday (May 10). Yes, the actor, who was arrested by Mumbai police for allegedly raping and blackmailing a woman in suburban Oshiwara on Monday (May 6), in his plea, has termed the FIR against him as “false”, an action “meant to harass”, and called his relationship with the astrologer “consensual.” On the other hand, Oberoi’s lawyer Dinesh Tiwari, told IANS, “The bail application will be heard next week before the holiday court,” adding, “That the case against my client is false is demonstrated from the messages exchanged between the parties.

Oberoi, in a statement stated, “The very fact that the applicant (Oberoi) and the first informant (the woman) had met through a dating app goes on to show that the intention of either party was not to get into a serious relationship,” adding that, it was she who “since inception” did “try to seduce” him by sending photographs. Attaching copies of the exchanges, which are submitted earlier to the police, to the plea, Oberoi said that the copies prove that he never “forced or manipulated” her.

The 47-year-old actor, in his plea filed at Dindoshi sessions court, said that he, who has worked in TV and film for two decades now, is “honest and trustful (sic)” and “has been known for his kindness,” with no criminal past. The report in the leading daily further stated, “Among the reasons he deserves bail, according to the plea, is that his father was with the Army and his family has deep roots in society and as such he is not a “flight risk.”

Speaking to the daily, Oberoi said that, in his plea, the allegations against him “inspire no confidence” and the communication exchanged between him and the woman astrologer “exposes (her) vengeful attitude.” He further added that his arrest on May 5 by Oshiwara police and their plea for continued custody even on May 9 (Thursday) was with the “oblique purpose to harass” him.

The actor, in his bail application, also stated that the woman, who “claimed to practice black magic,” threatened to use it on Oberoi. While Karan blocked her number on “numerous occasions”, “owing to her torturous behaviour”, she would still “contact through new numbers repeatedly.”

Speaking of extortion, the actor, in the document, denied that he “demanded anything” and revealed that she, who would “insist on getting him gifts”, got him presents “only to lure” him. Oberoi also pointed out that the filed a non-cognizable case on October 15, 2018 against him, the 34-year-old accuser, who filed a non-cognizable case on October 15, 2018 against him, “never alleged being manipulated and misrepresented by him,” in her FIR.

On the professional front, the accused actor has worked in several TV shows including, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Inside Edge, among others. The actor has also appeared in advertising campaigns of FBB, Royal Enfield Riding Apparel, Aldo, Jack & Jones and Lamborghini.