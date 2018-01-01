No Bed, Bathroom “Not Cleaned” In Jail, Alleges Nawaz Sharif’s Son

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is languishing in sub-standard facilities in the high-security Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, alleged his son Hussain.

Hussain Nawaz Sharif alleged that his father was deprived of a bed in the jail and that the bathroom there was extremely dirty, “probably not cleaned for ages.”

The National Accountability Bureau or NAB on Friday night took the three-time prime minister and his daughter Maryam Nawaz into custody in connection with the Avenfield reference case after their flight landed at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport at 8:48 p.m. (local time) amidst high drama.

Nawaz Sharif’s legal was allowed to meet him briefly a day after he was shifted to Adiala jail. The legal team said they were allowed to meet him only for five minutes. news agency ANI reported.

No bed, no AC has been provided to Nawaz Sharif in Adiala, the team said, adding that a senior police official was present throughout the meeting. He was not even given a newspaper to read, his bed was a mattress on the floor and the washroom at his disposal was in despicable conditions.

The lawyers of Sharifs will file an appeal against the Accountability Court order convicting them in the case on Monday

Nawaz Sharif was allotted a ”B” class category in the prison. B Class prisoners in Pakistan get better facilities than regular inmates and can even get air-conditioners or television sets at their own expense.

The plan regarding Sharifs stay at the jail was amended thrice after which it was decided to allot him a ”B” class jail, news agency IANS reported.

It was also decided to keep Maryam in Adiala jail”s women”s cell and not in Sihala rest house as suggested earlier.

Meanwhile, Maryam has declined better facilities that was offered to her. “I was offered to apply for better class/facilities by the Superintendent of the jail, as per the rules, that I refused of my own will – This is purely my own decision, taken without any pressure from anyone,” read a statement issued by her.

Nawaz Sharif was awarded 10 years in jail while his daughter got eight years of imprisonment along with others in the case.

The Sharifs are accused of failing to disclose the source of income for the purchase of luxury apartments in London.