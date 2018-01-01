Top News
PixToonz Animation Studios – Best Animation studio in India

We are Pixtoonz Studios we are Lucknow based Animation Studio; we offer Animation, Graphic &amp; Web Designing, &amp; Digital Marketing. Our goal is to provide great quality work at a very reasonable price. We are expert in

• Animation,
• Character Animation,
• Character Designs,
• Book Illustrations,
• E-Learning,
• Graphic Designing, (Print media)
• Audio/ Video Editing,
• 3D Interior/ Exterior Modeling and
• Motion Graphics (Typography, Info Graphics, Brand Promotional Videos, White Board Animation 2.5D Presentations and Slideshows).

We work in collaboration with major studios and independent production companies throughout the world. Our creative skills range from visual and story development to final post, including complete CG and stereoscopic animation and image creation.

Pixtoonz Studios is one of India’s leading Animation Studio with an extensive portfolio of creative and artistic competences. We have a state-of-the-art facility with advanced technology infrastructure and a team of highly skilled artists &amp; technicians.

We are armed to provide cutting edge solutions to a range of industries including Film, Broadcast, Online, Digital, IT, Education, Hospitality, Automobile, Lifestyle, etc.

We will be very happy if you support us in the growth of our business by providing some animation, illustration or motion graphics projects. We look forward to business with your company.

Feel free to contact us as below

PixToonz Studios
+91-7081292897
https://www.youtube.com/PixToonzStudios

