Rajinikanth Supports Simultaneous Elections, Says Will Save Time, Money

Actor-politician Rajinikanth today came out in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “One Nation One Election” idea, saying it would save both time and money. Earlier this month, after a two-day consultation organised by the Law Commission on the subject, four parties expressed support for the idea, which nine turned it down.

“It is nice and good… Time and money will be completely saved. All parties should work together and co-operate,” Rajinikanth told reporters today.

Most opposition parties have raised objections to the idea of simultaneous elections, claiming it would be against federal principles and not feasible in the current situation.

Among the opposition parties, only Tamil Nadu’s AIADMK, Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti supported the idea.

Akhilesh Yadav has said the BJP should implement ‘one nation one election’ “from 2019 and hold UP assembly polls with the 2019 Lok Sabha elections”. A state election at this point will cut short the tenure of the BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath.