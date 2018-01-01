Richa Chadha Decodes Her ‘Bold’ Image Ahead Of Biopic On Adult Star Shakeela

In March we got to know that Richa Chadha has added yet another interesting project to her line-up of films. She is all set to headline a biopic to be made on Nineties adult star Shakeela. Before she begins filming, Richa caught up with Shakeela, 41, in Bangalore and opened up about her upcoming role and her image as an actress to Bombay Times. Referring to Shakeela, who appears to be an introvert in real life, Richa told Bombay Times: “Even I am socially awkward but I am comfortable on camera, which is why people feel that I am bold. That’s out alternate personality I guess.” Meanwhile, this is what Shakeela told : “I am very shy. What I did was my job.” The biopic will be directed by Indrajit Lankesh.

In the Nineties, Shakeela featured in several controversial projects in the Southern film industry. Kinnara Thumbikal in Malayalam was one of her most popular films. When asked if Richa will be required to physically transform to portray Shakeela on screen, she told Bombay Times: “I am not going to put to weight to play Shakeela as I feel that aspect is quite superficial. The film is about standing up for herself in a male-dominated society.”