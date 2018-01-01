Top News
Movie Review – Breakup or Betrayal ? – An Unfinished Love Story

Let’s talk about plot of this short movie , Love sex aur Dhokha usually we have seen several movies on this topic but why you want to see another movie and what are good points about movie Breakup or Betrayal? – An Unfinished Love Story.

Strong Story – Best part of this movie Breakup or Betrayal? – An Unfinished Love Story is its tight story which will not let you for any break also. Good layout, screen writing and dialogs. In this movie they talk about affaires, emotions, strong ending.

This is story about Rupali Rawat and her affaires with Shariq and Sandeep. First Rupali Rawat had breakup with Shariq and then she was involved with Sandeep but she still kept her affair with Shariq . So what happen next and how this story end, you need to watch online .Just search on Google with movie name Breakup or Betrayal? – An Unfinished Love Story or click on any hyperlink in this article.

 

Picturization – Its look real when you start watching this movie Breakup or Betrayal? – An Unfinished Love Story and some people may forget that it’s just movie, it may be happening with them in real life.

What you are waiting for – Just click on links given in this article and you are good to go to watch movie Breakup or Betrayal? – An Unfinished Love Story. I guarantee you will not be disappointed.

Character Names – Rupali Rawat, Shariq, Deepali, Sandeep.

