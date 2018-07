On mob killings in the name of cow protection, the Supreme Court today said no citizen can take the law into their hands and the government must act. “It is the state’s duty to ensure order and prevent mobocracy,” the court said today.

“In case of fear and anarchy, the state has to act positively. Violence can’t be allowed,” said Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

The court also urged parliament to create separate law against lynching.