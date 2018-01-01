Vodafone Rs. 209, Rs. 479, Rs. 529 Recharge Launched With 1.5GB Daily Data Limit to Rival Jio

Taking on Reliance Jio, Vodafone has now launched new prepaid packs that are offering as much as 1.5GB data per day for up to 90 days. The new Vodafone packs come at Rs. 209, Rs. 479, and Rs. 529. The telco is already offering 1.4GB daily data benefits with its Rs. 199, Rs. 448, and Rs. 509 packs. While the Rs. 209 Vodafone recharge pack offers 1.5GB daily data for 28 days, the Rs. 479 recharge and the Rs. 529 recharge offer the same data benefits for 84 and 90 days, respectively. In contrast, Reliance Jio is offering 1.5GB daily data benefits with its recharge packs starting at as low as Rs. 149. The latest Vodafone recharge pack offerings are currently limited to select circles only.

As we mentioned, the Rs. 209 Vodafone recharge offers 1.5GB daily data for 28 days, while Vodafone prepaid subscribers can avail 1.5GB data per day for 84 days through the Rs. 479 recharge and for 90 days through the Rs. 529 recharge. All these new Vodafone recharge packs additionally include “unlimited” local, STD, and roaming calls and 100 SMS messages per day. There is also free access to the Vodafone Play app to offer more than 300 live TV, movies, and shows while on the go. The Vodafone Play app also offers free content from platforms such as Eros Now and Hooq. Notably, the unlimited voice calling is limited to 100 unique numbers through the validity of the packs. The unlimited offering is also capped at 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week, identical to other recharge packs by Vodafone and other telcos in the country.

To avail the new Vodafone recharge packs, you need to visit the Vodafone website or use the MyVodafone app. It is worth mentioning here that the new recharge packs are limited to select circles at the initial stage. We were able to spot them in key Vodafone circles, including Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, and Kolkata. The Rs. 479 and Rs. 509 recharge packs are also live in Mumbai, however, the lowest, Rs. 209 recharge is yet to reach India’s economic capital. We weren’t able to spot any of the packs in Delhi & NCR. Telecom Talk first reported the new Vodafone recharge packs.

Unlike Vodafone’s latest recharge packs, Reliance Jio is offering 1.5GB of daily data on its as low as Rs. 149 that comes with a validity of 28 days. There are also Rs. 349, Rs. 399, and Rs. 449 recharge packs that offer 1.5GB daily data benefits.