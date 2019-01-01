Weight loss: Try this Japanese water therapy to lose weight!

While we are well aware of the fact that water is extremely essential for our well being and keeping the body functioning properly, we don’t quite recognise it as a therapy to lose weight.

It is also advised by the doctors to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water every day to flush out the toxins from the body and kick-start your day.

But what if we told you that the humble H20 can also be effective in losing weight? No, we are not kidding. While a lot of medical experts advice us to drink warm water with a dash of lemon and honey the first thing in the morning, the Japanese actually treat water as a complete weight loss therapy on its own.



What is the Japanese water therapy for weight loss?

This therapy actually talks about how a happy stomach is essential for overall health and to shed those stubborn kilos as well. The mere objective of this practice is to regulate your body with the help of water. It focuses more on the betterment of gut health as a lot of medical conditions are caused due to poor digestive health.

So, how exactly does this therapy help you in losing weight? We tell you in 5 easy steps:

1. Drinking water the first thing in the morning not only helps to kick-start the day but it also helps in flushing out the toxins from the body. Opt for lukewarm water or room temperature water on an empty stomach. It is advisable to drink around 4-5 glasses of water as soon as you wake up.

2. After you begin your day by brushing your teeth, make sure you do not eat or drink anything except water (if you feel like) for a minimum of half an hour to forty-five minutes.

3. Strictly avoid drinking water for at least 2 hours after you have eaten your meals.

4. It is important to keep in mind that those who are battling severe ailments and even the elderly should gradually increase their water intake. They can start with one glass of water in the morning.

5. Make it a point to never drink (or eat) while you are standing.

The bottom line



If you follow this water therapy properly, you will notice a change in the way your body works. This is because when your digestive system works properly, it boosts your metabolism as well. As a result, you tend to lose weight in a healthy manner, minus all the side-effects of the fad diets.

Disclaimer: This article is not a substitute for qualified medical advice. Please consult your trusted medical professional for further information.